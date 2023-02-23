50 Cent Clowns T.I. for Fake Snitching Story by Using Judge Mathis Meme – Watch

50 Cent is having some laughs at T.I.'s expense after the Atlanta rapper admitted his story about snitching on his dead cousin was fiction.

On Thursday (Feb. 23), 50 Cent shared a meme on his Instagram page that jokes the recent viral issues between Boosie BadAzz and Tip, after Boosie called T.I. a rat for explaining how he snitched on his dead cousin in a podcast interview from 2020. The altered video shows Boosie sitting in the gallery of a courtroom yelling out one of his quotes from this now-infamous VladTV interview.

"I think she just went up there and got to fuckin' talking," Boosie blurts out in the clip below.

The video then flips to T.I. on the stand giving the story he gave in the 2020 podcast episode.

"We caught those gun cases, Toot died," T.I. explained on the show. "My lawyer said, 'Well, you know, I could make everything go away if it was Toot’s, it was Tremel’s.'"

"You wanna ask the authorities to give you a pass," Judge Mathis then interjects.

In the caption, 50 Cent quoted lyrics from the G-Unit track "You So Tough" from the 2008 album T.O.S.: Terminate on Sight, which were originally aimed at T.I. and provided commentary on Tip only serving a year in jail after being arrested with several illegal firearms in 2007.

"I said i got the best lawyers money can buy, they said woulda got me 10 or maybe 9, I said well how do you explain how homie breezed, They said you keep ya mouth shut or you eat the cheese. YOU SO TUFF," 50 wrote along with a crying laughing emoji.

Boosie BadAzz opened a can of worms when he recently called T.I. a rat and revealed he's scrapped their joint album during an interview with DJ Vlad. Boosie stated his reasoning behind the move was a resurfaced podcast episode from 2020 where Tip told a story about telling on his dead cousin to avoid gun charges. T.I. has since responded to Boosie. T.I. also claimed he made up the story and it was taken out of context.

See 50 Cent's Post Clowning T.I. for His Fake Snitching Story Below