50 Cent Reaches Settlement With The Shade Room for Posting His Photo in Penis Enhancement Promo

"[50 Cent] and TSR are in the process of executing their respective obligations pursuant to the agreement and will file a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal with Prejudice of Defendant The Shade Room, LLC shortly thereafter," the court filling reads. "This notice does not apply to Defendants Angela Kogan and Perfection Plastic Surgery, Inc. d/b/a Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa."

The settlement amount was not specified. XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's team for comment.

In September of 2022, 50 Cent filed a lawsuit against Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa in Sunny Isle Beach, Fla., the company's owner, plastic surgeon Dr. Angela Kogan, and The Shade Room. 50 Cent claimed he posed for a picture with Kogan back in 2020 assuming she was a fan. Afterward, the photo was used on Instagram pages belonging to the doctor and the company in promotion of their penis enlargement procedure. The picture was additionally used as a feature image when Kogan was interviewed by The Shade Room about her involvement in the rise of male sexual enhancement procedures.

50 Cent and Perfection Plastic Surgery & MedSpa and Dr. Angela Kogan are still at odds and could be heading to court if an agreement is not reached.