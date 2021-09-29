T.I. Says Boosie BadAzz Is the Official Representative of Cultural Authenticity

T.I. is showing support for Boosie BadAzz after the Baton Rouge, La. rapper's Instagram page was removed this week following the promotion of Boosie's new biopic, My Struggle.

On Wednesday (Sept. 29), Tip hopped on his IG to question why Boosie's account was taken down.

"But why Dey keep fcckin wit woe?," T.I. wrote alongside a screenshot of a tweet Boosie Boo shared, revealing that his IG had been deleted. "Can't they see The culture has spoken & has appointed him as our Official Representative of Cultural Authenticity??? Disrespect to him is disrespect to US‼️."

Yesterday (Sept. 28), Boosie broke the news about his latest IG page.

"MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN," he typed. "THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING .PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE .BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS."

While it's unclear why Boosie BadAzz's page is no longer available on the social media platform, he is speculating that the reason is because he sought Drake's help to promote his biographical film via his IG Story.

"Aye Drake, I need you to tell Canada [to] fuck with my biopic," Boosie said in the video that was uploaded on Monday (Sept. 27). "Go fuck with my film. Gone tell the 6, fuck with the film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, nigga." The rhymer also wrote on the clip: "@champagnepapi TELL CANADA CHECK IT OUT!!"

It's uncertain whether or not Drizzy fulfilled Boosie's request, but this appears to be the third page the rapper has had removed from Instagram. His page was deleted in August after he threatened Lil Nas X and called the "Industry Baby" artist a homophobic slur. Before that, Boosie's page was taken down due to him violating the platform's nudity policy.

For now, Boosie has taken his talents to Twitter.