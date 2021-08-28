Boosie BadAzz Refuses to Cancel Boosie Bash Despite Hurricane

A hurricane is threatening to hit the Gulf Coast, but Boosie BadAzz says his annual festival is still going down.

Louisiana is bracing for impact as it appears to be in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ida. Despite the potential catastrophe, on Saturday (Aug. 28), Boosie hopped on Instagram to let his fans know the show must go on.

"World, the Boosie Bash is still on," he said in the video. "No cancellations, we still on. Beautiful day, we still on. Just talked to Lil Baby, just talked to DaBaby, they finna get on the jet. Boosie Bash is still on. Y'all better bring y'all ass."

Boosie's third annual showcase is taking place on the campus of Southern University in Baton Rouge, La., yesterday and today, with the aforementioned Lil Baby, DaBaby, 2021 XXL Freshman Coi Leray, Yung Bleu, Bobby Shmurda, Juvenile and more set to perform.

While the show is taking place, residents in Louisiana have been warned by forecasters to evacuate the area due to the impending storm, which is expected to bring 130 mph winds. Many people have already started evacuating, causing heavy traffic on Interstate 10. New Orleans is expected to get the brunt of the storm, but Baton Rouge is only about 100 miles to the north. Ida is expected to drop eight to 16 inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area between today and Tuesday.

"This is a very dangerous storm and … it will possibly bring life-threatening impacts," East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broom said at a Saturday morning meeting with the press. "It's a powerful storm."

Tomorrow (Aug. 29), marks the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.