Boosie BadAzz Thinks His Instagram Got Deleted Again Because He Asked Drake to Promote His Movie

Boosie BadAzz's Instagram woes appear to be never-ending. After having his IG pages removed—this summer and last—due to him violating the platform's policies, Boosie's latest account has been taken away and he thinks it's because he asked Drake to help promote his new biopic.

Sometime yesterday (Sept. 27), the Baton Rouge, La. native hopped on his IG, seeking Drizzy's assistance to spread the word about his new film, My Struggle, to the good folks in the 6 God's hometown.

"Aye Drake, I need you to tell Canada [to] fuck with my biopic," Boosie said in the video, which was shared on his IG Story. "Go fuck with my film. Gone tell the 6, fuck with the film. [I] know you got power. Help me out, nigga." He wrote on the clip, "@champagnepapi TELL CANADA CHECK IT OUT!!"

My Struggle premiered on Sept. 24 and is available on BoosieMovie.com.

And although Boosie BadAzz's attempt to essentially recruit Drake for his biopic promo team seemed harmless, his IG page was apparently removed shortly after.

Boosie went on Twitter this morning (Sept. 28) to lament and share his theory on why he feels his latest IG page was removed.

"MY IG WAS TAKEN FOR NOTHNG AGAIN," he typed. "THEY MUST HAVE FOUND OUT I HAVE A FILM THAT IM PROMOTING .PLEASE CONTINUE TO BUY MY FILM DESPITE THIS MOVE TO STOP THE SUCESS OF MY STRUGGLE.YALL ALL I GOT AGAINST THESE POWERFUL PEOPLE .BUY IT TWICE TO BOOST MY FIRST WEEK NUMBERS THANKS 🙏🏽."

In a follow-up message, Boosie wrote, "THEY SAW ME REACH OUT TO DRAKE FOR HELP SMH GO BUY MY MOVIE 3TIMES FUCK THESE PEOPLE ‼️🎥🔥🍿🙏🏽✅."

Back in August, the Goat Talk 3 rhymer's IG page was deleted for a second time, after calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur and making threatening comments towards him while defending remarks DaBaby made during Rolling Loud Miami this past summer, which offended the LGBTQ+ community.

In July, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and explained that a line had to be drawn due to Boosie violating Instagram's nudity policy on several occasions.

Mosseri added: "You can appeal, but if you get too many strikes things happen."

The specific reason as to why Boosie's Instagram page was deleted this time is unclear, but perhaps he'll get answers soon. In the meantime, though, looks like he'll be sounding off on Twitter.