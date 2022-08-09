Ja Rule Fires Back at Fat Joe After Joe Checked Ja for Not Defending Ashanti During Irv Gotti Interview

Ja Rule is taking Fat Joe to task after the Bronx, N.Y. rapper called Ja out for not defending Ashanti during Irv Gotti's explosive Drink Champs podcast interview.

On Tuesday (Aug. 9), Ja Rule responded to Fat Joe under a HollywoodUnlocked Instagram post of Joe weighing in on the Irv Gotti and Ashanti saga. After prefacing his statement with three cap emojis, Ja wrote, "STOP saying I didn’t defend sis and all women when I clearly told Gotti stop calling Ashanti/women the B word same way I told Joe at Verzuz watch the interview before you talk shit… NOW LEAVE ME TF OUT THESE GROWN FOLKS BUSINESS… ❤️."

Ja Rule responds to Fat Joe JaRule/Instagram loading...

Ja's statement comes two days after he and Irv Gotti were blasted by Fat Joe for their viral interview on Drink Champs where Irv Gotti spilled the tea on his alleged 20-year-old relationship with Ashanti.

"Irv Gotti a sucker, man. He a sucker," Fat Joe said in the video. "Y'all can @ Irv Gotti, Ja, whatever the fuck you want," he continued. "Whatever Irv has with Ashanti is 20 years old, right. I know he was making some points that mean a lot to him. But when you keep ranting about somebody 20 years later, it felt like he's not over the young lady, right."

"It's okay, if its in a documentary," Joe added. "You gotta see your truth in your documentary. But to go to Drink Champs and to keep calling her a bitch, keep disrespecting ... Um, guys, I'm not gonna be the guy to 'stand up for Ashanti, the brother that' ... Ja Rule was standing right next to him. And so I'm not gonna be that guy. But, I'm not telling stories about a girl I was with 20 years ago. In fact, I hope you die. Fuck you, bitch. Leave me alone, right. So, when you doing this, it looks like you caught up, you aint get over the shit."

Irv Gotti had the internet abuzz last week after he decided to open up on Drink Champs about his alleged tryst with Ashanti, which occurred while Irv was still married. Irv recounted how heartbroken he was when Ashanti began dating Nelly in 2003.

"I can get past you wanting to be with Nelly," an inebriated Irv said in the interview.

"Sounds like you didn't get past that, I'ma be honest," N.O.R.E countered.

"Listen, at the time it happens, any man is hurt," Irv Gotti replied. "The chic you fucking in love with is with this nigga."

"You wanna hear how I found out?" Irv continued. "I was at home ... listen to this shit. This is God wanted me to find out. I was at home. NBA package, I like watching sports. 'Oh my God, what's this commotion going on in the stadium?'" Irv adds, imitating a sports announcer. "'We just found out what the commotion is. Nelly just walked in with Ashanti.'"

Along with calling Ashanti out of her name numerous times, Irv also claimed she recorded "Happy" following sex with the Murder Inc. cofounder.

Ashanti has yet to publicly address Irv's interview. However, she did laugh at a joke made by Nelly about the drama during a recent show in Oakland, Calif.