Irv Gotti Apologizes for Comments He Made About DMX’s Cause of Death

Irv Gotti is now apologizing for making premature comments about DMX's cause of death.

On Saturday morning (May 1), the Murder Inc. Records cofounder posted a lengthy message on Instagram in response to the backlash he received for saying X died after smoking a bad batch of crack spiked with fentanyl during a recent interview on Chicago radio station 107.5's The Morning Show.

"1st off. Let me say again. How much I love my nigga X. The fact that this is coming into Question is the only reason why I feel the need to address the bullshit. I love X and love him Unconditionally and that won’t change til I die. Dog Love," Irv wrote as the caption for the Instagram photo of himself and X that looks like it may have been taken in the late 1990s.

According to Irv, he was only saying what was already reported in the media about the manner that DMX died. "Now the interview I did for @wgci and @kendragmedia is the interview where I said what I said about DMX. Now Everything I said. Had already been reported in the media," Irv added. "If you look back at @balleralert and @theshaderoom and other media outlets. everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what. I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry. To ever make people think. I don’t love my nigga X."

He went on to talk about his deep bond with X and said he meant no harm with his comments. "Anybody that knows me or knew X. Cannot ever front like me and X didn’t share a special bond," Irv posted. "I put my whole career on the line for X. And did things for X that is unquestionable. Our relationship grew and grew to the point where I feel I understood X and the love he wanted. That’s why I say DOG LOVE. Unconditional LOVE is what I gave X. It didn’t matter to me anything he was doing. I loved him. And always would try and do the best for him. I spoke with @tasherasimmons Who I love also. And I apologized as soon as I seen it went left. I explained to her I was only saying things that I heard reported already. To which she said they don’t know if it’s real yet. They are waiting for the doctors to come back and tell them. Then which I apologized even more. For repeating what had been reported. I apologize to my brothers @general_over_everything and @waahdean They know exactly where my heart is with X. And where my heart is with them. We have done things together. That will never change how I feel about them. They are my brothers."

He closed the caption with, "Again. I apologize for talking out of turn. In my defense. I honestly thought I wasn’t saying anything that everyone didn’t hear already. If anyone thinks the love I have for X is nothing but genuine unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X. Until I die and see you again. #ripdmx #doglove #ruffryders #family."

Irv has been catching heat for this interview, especially since DMX's official cause of death has not be divulged from the medical examiner's office and his family has yet to confirm the details of the reports surrounding his death. While other media outlets have reported that X allegedly suffered an overdose that led to his death, Irv's new details of the situation rubbed fans the wrong way.

50 Cent recently blasted Irv for his comments as well.

