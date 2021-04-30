50 Cent Calls Irv Gotti an Idiot After Irv Claimed DMX Died of Crack and Fentanyl

50 Cent is coming for Irv Gotti for shocking comments Irv made about the cause of DMX's death.

Following a radio interview Irv did with 107.5 WGCI in Chicago on April 23, in which he claims Earl "DMX" Simmons died of drug-related causes, specifically a mix of crack and fentanyl, 50 Cent has called out the Murder Inc. Records cofounder for his comments. In an Instagram post shared on Thursday (April 29), the Grammy Award-winning rapper responded to Irv for speaking out of turn.

"This guy is a idiot, did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! ‍why would he say that?" Fif captioned the upload, which features an audio clip of Irv Gotti's recent radio interview.

In the interview with 107.5 WGCI's The Morning Show, Irv provided unconfirmed information regarding DMX's death on April 9. "They said it was a bad dose of crack and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that's what made him overdose," the record producer asserted in a portion of the interview that has since been removed from the 35-minute discussion.

Irv continued to give more information about DMX in the interview. "Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn't breathe—you know that COVID messes with your respiratory system—so that's why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator," Irv revealed. "They said before he did, they was like, 'His brain died.'"

A rep for DMX confirmed to XXL on April 7 that there was no truth to reports claiming that X had tested positive for COVID-19 while in White Plains Hospital in New York.

The Morning Show appears to have removed the original video containing the information Irv Gotti alleged about DMX's death and uploaded a new version of the episode that same day.

Reports that the Ruff Ryders Entertainment rapper suffered an alleged overdose that resulted in a heart attack began to circulate online on April 3. At the time, news outlets claimed that the 50-year-old rhymer was in "grave condition" in a White Plains, N.Y. hospital.

X's death was announced less than a week later on April 9. DMX's memorial was held on April 24 and the private funeral for family and close friends was the following day, April 25.

The confirmed cause of DMX's death has not been revealed yet. A rep for the Westchester County Medical Examiner informed XXL yesterday that autopsy records and results are prohibited from disclosure by HIPAA.

