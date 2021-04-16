DMX Public Memorial Details Revealed – Report

The plans for DMX's public remembrance ceremony have been revealed.

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (April 16), a public memorial for DMX, who died on April 9 after reportedly suffering an overdose that resulted in a heart attack on April 2, will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Sat., April 24.

Extensive details regarding the service are unclear and according to the outlet, X's manager, Steve Rifkind, says logistics are still be sorted out as it pertains to the quantity of attendees and ticketing, which will likely be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Additionally, DMX's family and close friends will memorialize the veteran rapper in a private funeral service that will take place at an undisclosed church on Sun., April 25.

Shortly after X's passing last week, his team released a statement to XXL, which said, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days. Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."

Prior to the April 9 announcement of the lauded rhymer's death, reports surfaced online of X's failing health, saying that he was on life support and "brain dead" or in a "vegetative state." Amid news of the beloved MC's hospitalization, conflicting reports began to emerge on the internet. DMX's longtime attorney, Murray Richman, told New York City's PIX11 News that X was off life support and breathing on his own. Richman later clarified to Rolling Stone that he had been misinformed.

The New York native was treated at White Plains Hospital where he underwent brain functionality tests on April 7 to determine if there had been any improvements in his brain activity. However, doctors reportedly said that X's prognosis remained bleak.

Hip-hop is still hurting over this immense loss.

R.I.P. DMX.

