DMX Taken Off Life Support, Breathing on His Own, Lawyer Says

UPDATE (April 3):

Following news that DMX's children were flying in to be by his side at a New York hospital, the family of the rapper released a statement on April 3.

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home," the statement reads. "At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer. The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."

UPDATE (April 3):

Positive news about DMX's health may have been a bit premature. DMX's attorney, Murray Richman, admitted to Rolling Stone on Saturday evening (April 3) that he was "given wrong information" when he told New York City's PIX11 that the rapper had been taken off life support and was breathing under his own power. The 50-year-old MC is reportedly still in ICU in serious condition.

ORIGINAL STORY:

DMX's bleak prognosis has taken a turn for the positive.

After being admitted to the intensive care unit following a reported overdose and heart attack on Friday night (April 2), X is doing better than before, according to his attorney, Murray Richman. On Saturday (April 3), Richman spoke with New York City's PIX11 News and gave an update on the rapper's health.

"He's been in the hospital as the result of a heart attack," Richman relayed. "He's been taken off the life support system, he's breathing on his own, but we are concerned. It would be disingenuous of me to suggest I'm not a worried man at this particular point. Earl Simmons, DMX, in my opinion, is one of the greatest poets of our time. And what he had to say, if they bother to listen, if they could overcome their hostility to rap, would learn a great deal."

News first broke that X had been hospitalized on Saturday morning on TMZ. According to their reporting, the Yonkers, N.Y. rapper suffered a drug overdose, which lead to a heart attack. He was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, N.Y. where he was said to be possibly "brain dead" or in a "vegetative state."

Many rappers in the hip-hop community hopped on social media to offer well wishes to the 50-year-old MC including Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, T.I. and more. "Let’s keep the positive vibrations & prayers high for my brother," frequent collaborator Swizz Beatz offered on Instagram.

XXL has reached out to DMX's team for comment.

See 21 Hip-Hop Projects That Fans Were Really Excited About But Never Happened