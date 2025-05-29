Hours of Unreleased DMX Freestyles Are Being Sold at Auction Along With Rare Pieces From Other Hip-Hop Greats

Another huge hip-hop auction is going down online, and it features several items related to the late DMX, including hours of unreleased freestyles.

Hip-Hop Spring 2025 Auction

On Wednesday (May 28), auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll launched their latest hip-hop auction, which is running from May 28 - June 13, 2025. The collection features dozens of items once owned, used by or related to some of your favorite rappers. The highlight of this season's auction is several items related to the late Dark Man X.

The items include unreleased VHS footage of DMX from 1990-1994 that is going for $30,000-$50,0000, which features never-before-seen concert footage, music videos, interviews, freestyles and more. There are also four cassette tapes with unreleased music. One is listed as a Mary J. Blige diss. Other pieces up for auction include handwritten lyrics, concert flyers and a rare T-shirt once worn by the legendary Yonkers, N.Y., rapper.

DMX died at the age of 50 on April 9, 2021. His monumental rap career included highlights like being the first rapper to put out two No. 1 albums in a year in 1998.

Fans can also get their hands on items from other late legendary rap artists. There are several pieces from The Notorious B.I.G. for sale, including a framed autographed Ready to Die album cover photo and a handwritten note written in jail. Multiple pieces of jewelry once owned and worn by Tupac Shakur, including a diamond cross pendant, can also be had for the right price and more.

Check out the DMX items up for auction as well as more hip-hop-related pieces below.