6ix9ine’s Most Personal Belongings in IRS Auction Sell for a Grand Total of $500,000

Some of 6ix9ine's most personal belongings seized by the IRS last year went up for auction recently and sold for roughly $500,000.

6ix9ine's Jewelry, Platinum Plaques and Grills Sold for Auction

Things that 6ix9ine once owned were auctioned off for anyone with money to blow. Market Auctions held the sale of his old gear, which went live on March 5 and ended the same day. In total, 63 items were available for bids, and only two of those were passed on: Cuban link necklaces estimated between $35,000 to $50,000 each. More jewelry, watches and purses were also up for the taking. The rapper's signature Bruce The Shark pendant was sold for $60,000, making it the most expensive bid received.

Twenty-one plaques for 6ix9ine's rap achievements even made it to the IRS auction. Platinum plaques honoring his songs "Gummo," "Gooba" and "Fefe" featuring Nicki Minaj and Murda Beatz as well as his Dummy Boy album were sold to the highest bidder. Surprisingly, collectors paid top dollar for these artist commemorations. "Bebe" featuring Latin rapper Anuel AA sold for $19,000 while "Gummo" went to someone paying $14,250. Initially, the estimate for all 21 plaques was set between $4,000 and $6,000 each.

"This was the sleeper hit of the auction," said Jacob Kodner, Managing Partner of Market Auctions. "Collectors and fans alike recognized these plaques as irreplaceable pieces of music history."

For anyone ballin' on a budget, there was a fairly affordable pair of earrings considering they sold for $300 when the estimated price was only $50. In total, 62 items sold for exactly $510,500.

Last April, IRS agents seized this property from 6ix9ine's home in Lake Worth, Fla., for what was assumed to be unpaid taxes, but not everything purchased during this recent auction was all that was confiscated. The Brooklyn rhymer's paint-splattered cars were also taken. His 2019 Lamborghini Urus went for $175,043 at auction last July while the 2017 Bentley Continental GT Speed ended with a sale of $85,500 after 16 bids.

Polarizing figure that he is, all this money spent on luxury items he once owned means people are still checking for 6ix9ine—even if it's only to resell his old stuff.