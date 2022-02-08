Nelly Apologizes for Oral Sex Video Leak – Report

Nelly has reportedly apologized for a video of him receiving oral sex leaking on his Instagram account.

Late this afternoon (Feb. 8), TMZ published an apology statement the "Ride Wit Me" rapper gave to them in response to the NSFW video. "I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them," he said. "This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public."

Earlier today, a clip of Nelly receiving oral sex began circulating on social media. Until his statement, it remained unconfirmed whether or not it was actually him in the video. It was posted to his Instagram Stories and immediately deleted upon going live, but that hadn't stopped people from screen recording it and then circulating it on Twitter.

"Damn Nelly" is currently trending at No. 18 in the United States on Twitter with users reacting to the video.

"Me scrolling Twitter looking for this Nelly video yall talking about," one Twitter user wrote along with a video of Drake looking at his phone.

"Me looking at this nelly video …," another tweeted with another meme.

"Not this nelly video coming to my attention at the office!!" someone else wrote with a video of a women hurrying to put her earphones in.

It was just last week that Nelly had faced backlash for telling Madonna "some things should be covered up" in response to her posting a photo showing off her butt. People accused the rapper of sexism and ageism for his comment of the 63-year-old artist.

Despite the backlash, Nelly never addressed the situation and simply let it pass as things do on the internet. With the current situation of the leaked oral sex video, however, it seemed the rapper felt it warranted a response and an apology.