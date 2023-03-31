50 Cent Calls Out Ja Rule for Minnesota Timberwolves Curse, Plans Ritual to Help Break It – Watch

50 Cent's Sire Spirits recently formed a partnership with the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and Fif didn't waste any time flaming his nemesis Ja Rule for "cursing" the T-Wolves when 50 visited the team headquarters.

On Thursday (March 30), 50 Cent shared video on Instagram of his recent visit to meet the staff for the Timberwolves, the latest team to welcome the rapper's alcohol line as a liquor sponsor. During 50's tour, he made sure to throw shade at Ja's infamous four-year-old halftime show performance and the subsequent "curse" the "Always on Time" rapper put on the team.

"There's a curse. There's a curse. Somebody f**ked up and they let Ja Rule perform at a halftime," 50 joked with the team's employees. "Now, what we gon' do is take the curse off."

In a follow-up video, 50 Cent further expounded on his plans.

"There’s a curse," 50 Cent said matter-of-factly. "There’s a curse on the Timberwolves ‘cause somebody made a mistake and they let Ja Rule perform at a halftime show and it was the worst s**t that ever happened, right? But what happened is he cursed the Timberwolves."

Fif continued: "So now, we gon’ get rid of the Timberwolves curse. I got a whole ritual planned to break the curse, right? So, everybody get ready to follow it and you gon’ get a chance to see what I do when the curse is broken. Timberwolves, let’s go—on three."

Ja Rule went viral in 2019 after video surfaced of his halftime show performance at a Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks game that appeared to get a very lackluster response from the crowd.

Ja later came out and defended himself on Twitter.

"Y’all really be on my d*ck," he tweeted. "Let’s be CLEAR my sound was f**ked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that b*tch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol."

After the Timberwolves' Twitter account got in on the jokes, Ja Rule issued a Lil B-type curse on the franchise.

"You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... you're CURSED NOW!!!" he posted on Twitter. "You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! kiss of death..."

The Timberwolves are the latest NBA franchise to partner with 50 including the Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.

See Video of 50 Cent Calling Out Ja Rule for "Cursing" the Minnesota Timberwolves Below