Ja Rule Blasts 50 Cent for Being Obsessed With Him Following Stretcher Concert Stunt

Ja Rule blasted 50 Cent on social media for being obsessed with him. This was after a viral video surfaced of Ja performing a stretcher stunt at one of his concerts.

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, 50 Cent mocked Ja Rule for his viral video of himself being brought out on a stretcher during his performance at the 2023 Hot in Herre Festival last week (see below). In his post, Fif shared a screenshot of Ginuwine being carried out on a stretcher for his 2003 performance of "Pony" on 106 & Park to illustrate that Ja's stunt was unoriginal.

"Lol WTF I ain’t gotta say s**t stupid [ninja emoji]'s SMH," Fif captioned the post.

Ja caught wind of the 50's comment and responded on another blog post about the former G-Unit leader's comment, writing: "[Laughing face emoji] This n***a is an obsessed side b***h." You can look at the comment for yourself at the bottom of this post.

But Ja Rule wasn't done. The rap veteran jumped on his Twitter account and delivered a vicious clap back at the Power franchise co-creator.

"[50 Cent] You're like an obsessed side bitch…[laughing face emoji] do me a favor and TAKE MY D**K OUT YOUR MOUTH!!! Pause," he tweeted.

Ja then added: "All this back and forth on the internet n***a we don’t tennis that… YOU GOTTA DO SOMETHING!!!" He also included a cry-laughing emoji and a clown emoji along with the hashtag #RENTFREE."

It's safe to say that Ja doesn't like 50 and vice-versa.

There Back-and-Forth Started Over Ja Rule's Hot in Herre Festival Stunt

Ja Rule and 50 Cent's heated back-and-forth all started when the former Murder Inc. rhymer posted his viral video of himself being wheeled out on a stretcher by paramedics. As a heartbeat played in the background, Ja sat up and yelled, "Ayo, let these n***as know who I am. I'm one of the three, n***a." He then got up and started performing his hit song "Livin' It Up" for the crowd.

Many fans were impressed by Ja Rule's concert stunt.

"Because his career's on life support?? is that it?" one Instagram user typed under the post.

"He thought he ATE," someone else wrote.

A third person joked: "It’s the paramedics leaning over him like they picking out toppings for a subway sandwich and got 5min to get back from break."

Ja Rule Addresses Fans Who Didn't Like His Performance

On Saturday (July 1), Ja Rule hopped on Twitter to address the negative comments fans left on Hollywood Unlocked's blog post about his stretcher concert stunt. Oh, and he left one more parting shot for 50 Cent.

He wrote: The PAYING customer is always right and they loved it...[man shoulder shrug emoji] [cry laughing emoji][.] "[Stay] positive ppl!!! [heart emoji][.] And 50 is a terrible performer fat out of breath out of shape need hype men to help sing his songs low energy just trash performance...can't f**k wit me @ him and tell em I sent cha his b***h ass blocked me...[cry laughing emoji] [clown emoji]."

In the end, it looks like Ja Rule and 50 Cent's decade-long feud will never end.

