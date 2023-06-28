Ja Rule Rises From Paramedics’ Stretcher During Performance, Fans Aren’t Impressed – Watch

Ja Rule tried to wow the crowd during a recent festival performance by rising from a paramedics' stretcher during his set. However, people on social media are clowning the move.

Ja Rule's Stretcher Intro

Over the weekend, Ja Rule was one of the acts who performed at Nelly's Hot in Herre Festival in Toronto. It appears the former Murder Inc. rapper wanted to add something memorable to his set and he did so by being rolled out on the stage on a stretcher. In video from Ja's festival set (below), Ja is seen laying on his back on a stretcher that is being wheeled by two paramedics. The sound of a thumping heartbeat can be heard playing over the speakers. All of a sudden Ja screams out, "Ayo, let these n***as know who I am. I'm one of the three, n***a."

Ja then sits upright, Undertaker style, while his hit song "Livin' It Up" begins to play. He then hops off the stretcher and begins to perform for the crowd.

Reaction to Ja Rule's Hot in Herre Festival Stunt

Many people commenting under the post were unimpressed by Ja Rule's over-the-top intro.

"Because his career's on life support?? is that it?" one Instagram user commented under the post.

"He thought he ATE," someone else posted.

"It’s the paramedics leaning over him like they picking out toppings for a subway sandwich and got 5min to get back from break," another person joked.

Other people pointed out that Ja Rule is not the first person to pull the stretcher out, noting Ginuwine did the same thing on 106 & Park years ago.

"Ginuwine did it first," another person posted along with multiple crying laughing emojis.

"He stole Ginuwine whole sauce," reads another comment.

Read More: A Guide to Rappers Touring in 2023

The 2023 Hot in Herre Festival

The Hot in Herre Festival presented by Nelly is dubbed "Toronto’s newest throwback Hip-Hop and R&B festival." This was the first year of the event, which also featured performances from T.I., Rick Ross, Akon, Fat Joe, Chingy, Ne-Yo and Keri Hilson. Akon also had a viral moment when he crowd-surfed at the festival inside an inflatable bubble.

Watch Ja Rule Rise From a Paramedics' Stretcher During His Performance at the 2023 Hot in Herre Festival Below