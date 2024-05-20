50 Cent Blames Ja Rule for New York Knicks’ Season-Ending Loss in NBA Playoffs

50 Cent blames Ja Rule for the New York Knicks' season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers in the semi-final round of the NBA's Eastern Conference Playoffs.

50 Cent Insists Ja Rule Cursed the Knicks

Archenemies 50 Cent and Ja Rule have taken their beef to the basketball arena and have recently been trading shots about the NBA Playoffs. Back on May 9, Fif commented on a video of Ja posing with the Larry O'Brien trophy, which is awarded to the team who wins the NBA Finals.

"Oh s**t don’t bet on the Knicks to win this next game," 50 captioned the post. "This janky a*s [ninja emoji] put his juju all on the team. F**k that I’m bet my money on the [Minnesota Timberwolves]! LOL."

On May 15, Ja finally clapped back.

"The Wolves haven’t won since this tweet!!!" Ja responded. "50 you f**king MUSH Ant man stay away from this goofy he a fed anyway…Stream Mama on all platforms NOW!!!"

On Sunday night (May 19), after the Knicks were bounced from the NBA Playoffs after losing in game seven, 50 accused Ja of cursing the team.

"If you’re wondering why the Knicks couldn’t get the W, here you have it," the G-Unit head honcho tweeted along with a photo of Ja kissing the championship trophy. "SMH who let this fool touch the trophy."

50 Cent Continues to Taunt Ja Rule

50 Cent and Ja Rule's two-decade-long beef seems to have no bounds and appears to have no end in sight, as 50 uses every opportunity to disparage Ja. Back in March, Ja was a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he spoke about the lengthy feud, saying it is one-sided.

"It's a one-sided thing, Piers," Ja said. "You never see me say anything about him. I just mind my business, do my business and you know that because you see me at my place of business."

Check out 50 Cent blaming Ja Rule for the New York Knicks getting bounced from the NBA Playoffs below.

See 50 Cenrt Accusing Ja Rule of Jinxing the New York Knicks

50 Cent accuses Ja Rule of jinxing the New York Knicks.