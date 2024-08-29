Dame Dash’s Roc-A-Fella Auction Postponed as Taxes and Child Support Become an Issue

The auction for Dame Dash's stake in Roc-A-Fella Records has been postponed as the New York's tax department and social services position themsevles for a cut of the proceeds.

Dame's Roc-A-Fella Stake Auction Postponed

On Tuesday (Aug. 27), the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance filed a motion in United States District Court of the Southern District of New York to intervene in the auction of Dame's 33.3 percent stake in the Roc, which was slated to go down on Thursday (Aug. 29). According to court documents obtained by XXL on Thursday, Dame has outstanding taxes due that the NYSDTF is hoping to recoup from the sale of the stake in the storied rap label. The New York Department of Social Services has also intervened. Billboard reports Dame owes $8.7 million in back taxes and $193,000 in child support.

The auction of the stake was ordered back in February after movie producer Josh Webber won a court judgment for $823,000 against Dame in September of 2022. Now, with proceeds from the auction set to be distributed to other parties, Webber has requested and was granted an extension for the auction, which now has until Sept. 21 to occur. Webber also requested to revise the minimum bid.

Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger granted the NYSDTF's motion to intervene and as well as the motion to extend the time for the auction. The Court has scheduled a conference to discuss NYCDSS's request.

Read More: Dame Dash Shares the Big Reason How He Got So Broke

Dame Offers Roc-A-Fella Chain to Highest Bidder

Dame Dash recently announced he is sweetening the pot for those planning on placing a bid. Earlier this month, following reports that Jay-Z would regain rights to Reasonable Doubt in 2031, Dame revealed he would be giving away a Roc-A-Fella chain to the winning bidder who exceeds $10 million.

"You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck," Dame said in the video shared on social media below. "’Cause I was the only one that gave out Roc-A-Fella chains when Roc-A-Fella really existed. If I don't give you the chain it's not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain. You get one of these, this is legit. This is the old-school one from off my neck. You know like when I took one off my neck and gave one to Kanye, Cam'ron, all that."

See Dame Dash offering a Roc-A-Fella chain to anyone who bids $10 million to buy his stake in Roc-A-Fella below.

Watch Dame Dash Announce His Roc-A-Fella Chain Giveaway