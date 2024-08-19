Dame Dash Will Give a Roc-A-Fella Chain to Anyone Who Bids Over $10 Million to Buy His Stake in Roc-A-Fella Records

Dame Dash says he'll give a Roc-A-Fella chain to the person who bids over $10 million to buy his stake in Roc-A-Fella records.

Dame Dash Promises Roc-A-Fella Chain to Highest Bidder

On Monday (Aug. 19), Dame Dash hopped on Instagram to speak on his 33.3 percent stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which will be auctioned off by U.S. Marshalls on Aug. 29 in New York City. Part of that 33.3 percent includes Jay-Z's seminal debut album, Reasonable Doubt, which Dame's stake in is still for sale. Jay-Z filed for ownership of the legendary project earlier this month, and will receive his rights to the LP in 2031. To incentivize buyers to continue bidding, Dame announced he'd be gifting a Roc-A-Fella chain to the person who bids over $10 million.

"So if you do wanna buy one-third of Roc-A-Fella Inc. you are gonna have to bring some bread, and anything over 10 million, I'm gonna sweeten the pot," Dame said in the video below. "You get an original Roc-A-Fella chain from off my neck. ’Cause I was the only one that gave out Roc-A-Fella chains when Roc-A-Fella really existed. If I don't give you the chain it's not a legit Roc-A-Fella chain. You get one of these, this is legit. This is the old-school one from off my neck. You know like when I took one off my neck and gave one to Kanye, Cam'ron, all that."

He continued, "So, again, if you're gonna call please have the intention of spending some real money and actually completing the transaction, but if you come with the right amount of money you're gonna get a chain or at least you'll have to battle the homeboy on the first right of refusal."

Reasonable Doubt Ownership to Transfer to Jay-Z

Dame's push to get his stake sold comes after Hov's attorneys notified the courts that Reasonable Doubt will come under Jay-Z's ownership in 2031. The entire ownership of the project will be transferred to "one Shawn Carter/Jay-Z."

A few days later, Dame insisted the album was for sale so no potential buyers would be swayed into thinking it was no longer available.

"They can say what they want, this sh*t is still for sale," Dame wrote on IG earlier in August. "You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!"

The copyrights would cover Hov's debut album and title, but also each song on the 14-track release. This means the buyer of Dame's share would own the entirety of the album for seven years before handing it to Hov. The auction didn't seem to change anything, as the copyrights for the project were already set to return to Jay-Z 35 years after the album dropped. Jay-Z's lawyers simply wanted to get the ball rolling.

Dame's upcoming auction is a result of a legal filing from director Josh Webber. He filed a suit against Dame for copyright infringement back in 2019, and won more than $800,000 in a civil judgment against the music executive. Webber had claimed Dame promoted the 2019 film Dear Frank as his own despite being removed from the project's production.

Watch Dame Dash Offer a Roc-A-Fella Chain to Bidders on His Roc-A-Fella Stake