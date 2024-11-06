50 Cent Clowns Dame Dash for Still Trying to Explain Viral Video of His Grills Falling Out

50 Cent clowns Dame Dash for still trying to explain the viral video of Dame's grill falling out.

50 Cent Takes Shots at Dame Dash

On Wednesday (Nov. 6), 50 shared a post on Instagram, which can be seen below, that shows an IG clip of Dame explaining the viral incident where his grill fell out while challenging Fif online back in September.

"I want everyone to understand that it was jewelry that was dropped," Dame says in the video below. "I talk jewels and spit diamonds and that's what happened. I was praying...Because in the same sentence that I was calling out 50 that I dropped jewels that pop culture would talk about. The internet talked about it. And I was really kinda happy. I gauge how funny sh*t is on my jokes I have on myself."

He continues: "I was drinking, I was buggin. You know, obviously, I know what's gonna happen or what might happen. I pull my teeth out. It ain't like I'm walking around with no teeth. It's just a temporary situation."

50 Cent sent shots at Dame in his reaction to the video, captioning the post: "So let me get this straight @Dame dash you was praying your teeth fell out, so people would talk about it[?] Yeah you broke for real, this is a new low ! keep my name out your mouth, and your teeth in ok ? LOL."

Back in September, after Fif pointed out Dame's current financial woes during an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Dame shared a post online challenging 50 to a "CEO war." However, during his rant, Dame's grill fell out mid-sentence, causing a viral moment online.

"Wow ya man teeth fell out his mouth LOL," 50 Cent captioned a video of the clip.

Check out Dame's post and 50 Cent's response below.

Watch Dame Dash Explaining the Viral Video of His Grill Falling Out

See 50 Cent's Response to Dame's Explanation