Dame Dash Shares the Big Reason How He Got So Broke

Dame Dash is sharing the big reason why, in his opinion, he ended up getting so broke. However, he doesn't seem to be looking at it as a bad thing.

On Tuesday (Aug. 21), Dame Dash hit Instagram Live to address the conversation floating throughout the rap game regarding his current financial status. As U.S. Marshalls gear up to auction off Dame's 33.3 percent stake in Roc-A-Fella Records on Aug. 29, the hip-hop mogul answers a question many have asked in recent days: How did he get so broke?

"Somebody asked me how I got so broke," Dame Dash explains in the video below. "Investing in my dreams. You know, when you're investing in your dreams and you dream big, you're always gon' be broke. You'll have a lot of sh*t but I don't have no money for nobody else if that's what you call broke. That's what it is. Either way, I'm get with y'all. Stay tuned. I'm curious to see how it all rolls out."

Dame Dash's seemingly valid explanation about losing big to dream even bigger comes amid a litany of money-related headlines over the past month. After three decades of sharing ownership of Roc-A-Fella Records with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, federal authorities are now forcing Dame to part ways with his one-third share of the company via a public auction at the end of August.

The mandate is related to a 2022 civil judgment that finds Dash being ordered to pay over $800,000 to film director Josh Webber, who filed suit against Dame in 2019 for copyright infringement over the movie Dear Frank. Earlier this week, Dame Dash said he will give a coveted Roc-A-Fella chain to anyone who places a bid of at least $10 million when his stake in the company is auctioned off.

