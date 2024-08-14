Dame Dash Insists Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Album Is Still for Sale After Hov Files for Ownership – Report

Dame Dash insists Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album is still for sale after Hov reportedly files for ownership.

Dame Dash Claims Reasonable Doubt Still Needs a Buyer

On Tuesday (Aug.13), Dame Dash hopped on Instagram to share a photo of Reasonable Doubt's iconic cover art and claimed the album is still for sale despite reports Jay-Z filed for ownership of the legendary project. TMZ reported on Aug. 10 that Hov's attorneys notified the courts Roc-A-Fella's ownership of the album ends in 2031, and filed to have the entire ownership of the project transferred to "one Shawn Carter/Jay-Z." The move comes as Dame's entire stake in Roc-A-Fella Records is set to be auctioned off by federal authorities at the end of August. Still, Dame insisted the album was still looking for a buyer.

"They can say what they want, this s**t is still for sale," Dame wrote on IG. "You’re not buying a copyright, you’re buying a piece of a company ROC A FELLA INC. Please only serious inquiries only!"

The copyrights in question would cover not only Hov's album and title but also each song on the 14-track release. This means whoever purchases Dame's share at auction, they would own it for seven years before handing it to Hov. TMZ clarified the auction didn't seem to change anything, as the copyrights for the project would have gone back to Jay-Z 35 years after the album's release. The Roc Nation founder's attorneys simply filed the paperwork to get the ball rolling.

Dame Dash to Have Roc-A-Fella Stake Auctioned Off

The update comes after documents obtained by XXL show Dame Dash's 33.3 percent stake in Roc-A-Fella Records, which he co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem "Biggs" Burke, will be auctioned off by U.S. Marshall's on Aug. 29 in New York City. The auction is related to film director Josh Webber, who filed a suit against Dame for copyright infringement back in 2019 and won more than $800,000 in a civil judgment against the music executive. The suit involved the 2019 film Dear Frank, which Webber claims Dame promoted as his own despite being removed from production.

The auction comes after Dame Dash was ordered by a judge to pay Webber $705,400, plus $117,884.71 in legal fees back in 2022. Dame didn't oppose the move, but Webber did press for Dame's assets to be confiscated in order to pay off the debt.

Check out Dame's Instagram post below.

See Dame Dash Insist Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt Album Is Still for Sale