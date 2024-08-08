Ye Said Beyoncé Should Let Jay-Z Sleep With Other Women in Newly Surfaced Interview from 2022

Ye said in a newly surfaced interview from 2022 that Beyoncé should let Jay-Z sleep with other women.

Ye Talks Jay-Z in Candace Owens Interview

On Wednesday (Aug. 7), Candace Owens hopped on YouTube and uploaded an interview between herself and Ye that took place in October of 2022. At one point of the lengthy discussion, which can be seen below, the Yeezy founder and right-wing pundit touched on who the rapper believes is the G.O.A.T. in hip-hop. After voicing that Drake is the best artist statistically, but Jay-Z is the best rhymer to inspire others, Candace and Ye began speaking about Jay-Z's positive impact on the business and music industry. In response, the Chicago rapper suggested a way that Jay-Z's wife Beyoncé could help Hov blow off some steam after a long day of hard work.

"I just think ’Yoncé need to let him go get some p**sy, seriously," Ye says at the 35:20-mark of the video below. "Go to the DR [Dominican Republic] or something, like, you know what I mean?"

Shortly afterward, Candace Owens asked Ye about his relationship with Jay-Z. The two were known to be not only good friends but collaborators on their Watch the Throne album and other projects. Instead of giving a direct answer, Mr. West compared their bond to firefighters who are willing to go the distance to save people from danger.

"I just think like, man, it's like Jay-Z is like the head, head, head, you know. We're under the fire and we're the firefighters," Ye stated at the 36-minute mark of the video below. "But in order to be a good firefighter, you got to be willing to run into that fire and that's what makes me the number one firefighter. That's what makes me Michael because I'll run into that fire. Everyone knows that I'll run into that fire for the people in the burning building."

Ye and Jay-Z's Beef Explained

Ye and Jay-Z have had a rocky friendship over the past several years. Things possibly went wrong between them back in 2014, when the Brooklyn MC and his wife Beyoncé skipped Yeezy and Kim Kardashian's wedding. By 2016, Ye called out Hov for not reaching out to him during a rant at his Saint Pablo show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. Jay-Z would go on to allegedly throw shots at the Chicago rapper on his song "Kill Jay Z." However, Jay did appear on the Donda track "Jail" in 2021.

The last time Ye somewhat spoke about his friendship with Hov was in December of 2023. Before ending his Vultures rave event in Las Vegas, Ye mentioned that Jay-Z, Drake, Adidas and more didn't support him the year prior.

"Who you think the old man call? When we put Drake on stage, who you think the old man call? You know what I'm saying?" Ye said in part of his rant below. "Ni**a, just 'cause I had a car, ni**a. F**k everybody, ni**a. That's what I'm trying to say to you ni**as right f**king now, ni**a. Drake, this is what you been waiting for. Jay-Z, this is what you been waiting for. Adidas, this is what you been waiting for. Kim, this is what you been waiting for."

Take a look at Ye talking about Jay-Z and Beyoncé below.

Watch Ye Say Beyoncé Should Let Jay-Z Sleep With Other Women in an Interview from 2022

Watch Ye's Rant About Jay-Z and More Not Supporting Him in 2022