Kanye West Says He Misses His “Bro” Jay-Z

There's really no telling what Kanye West will say when he hops on Twitter, but in a tweet he posted last night, he showed his softer side.

Last night (Aug. 10), ’Ye tweeted that he misses Jay-Z, whom he was once pretty close with. "Miss my bro ... real talk," he wrote alongside an image of him and Hov performing together.

Kanye and Hov's big brother/little brother relationship has certainly had its fair share of ups and downs. Things possibly got shaky between ’Ye and Jay back in 2014 when the Brooklyn MC and his wife, Beyoncé, skipped Yeezy and Kim Kardashian's wedding. The Watch the Throne rappers' relationship remained rocky in following years. And although they were spotted partying together in 2016 at an MTV Video Music Awards afterparty, Kanye called Jay out months later during a Saint Pablo Tour stop in Sacramento, Calif.

"Jay-Z, call me bruh. You still ain't call me," ’Ye said while onstage. "Jay-Z, I know you got killers. Please don't send 'em at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man."

In October of 2016, Yeezy said during another Saint Pablo Tour stop in Seattle that their kids hadn't played together. He also denounced rumors of a sequel to their joint effort, Watch the Throne, and criticized Jay for not reaching out to him after Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris.

Jay-Z addressed him and Kanye West's complicated friendship on his 4:44 album, particularly on the cut "Kill Jay-Z." "You gave him $20 million without blinkin’/He gave you 20 minutes on stage, fuck was he thinkin’?/Fuck wrong with everybody is what you sayin’/But if everybody’s crazy, you’re the one that’s insane," he raps on the track.

The following year, in 2017, Hov sat down with The New York Times' Dean Baquet and revealed that despite their strained relationship, there's a "genuine love" between him and Yeezy.

"I [talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother," he revealed. "I love Kanye. I do. It's a complicated relationship with us."

Jay then said that they'll always be good. "’Cause, you know—Kanye came into this business on my label. So I've always been like his big brother," Hov explained. "And we're both entertainers. It's always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother. And we both love and respect each other's art, too. So it's like, we both—everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I'm saying? And then there's like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it's gonna, we gonna always be good."

Jay-Z hasn't addressed Kanye's recent tweet, but hopefully a conversation between the two can happen soon.