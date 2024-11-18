Dame Dash Claims Drake Put in $6 Million Bid for Dame’s Roc-A-Fella Stake Then Disappeared

Dame Dash claims Drake put in a $6 million bid for Dame's Roc-A-Fella stake and then disappeared.

Dame Dash Addresses Roc-A-Fella Auction Ending

On Monday (Nov. 18), Dame shared a new video on his America Nu Network YouTube channel addressing his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records being sold to the state of New York at auction for $1 million, a far cry from the millions Dame was hoping the stake would command. The Roc cofounder claimed no one showed up to the auction except for Jay-Z's attorneys.

"At the end of the day, I don't really understand it," Dame says around the 11-minute mark of the video below. "My child support, I guess, will get paid. In my mind, I wasn't getting any of that bread anyway. If I can sell it, I thought people really loved [Jay-Z] way more than they did. People did not show up. Drake did put in a bid for $6 million, then he disappeared. It's on my DM. I don't know what happened. But other than that, no one wanted that sh*t."

New York State Owns One-Third Stake in Roc-A-Fella Records

Dame Dash was ordered by a judge to sell his one-third percentage in Roc-A-Fella back in February in order to pay off a court judgment for $823,000 to movie producer Josh Webber. It was initially set to take place on Aug. 29. However, it was postponed after the state stepped in to claim Dame owed $1.7 million in back taxes. The New York Department of Social Services has also intervened and said Dame owed $223,000 in child support. The state plans to sell the stake to get the money they are owed from Dame.



Back in September, Dame claimed Drake DM'd him with an offer to buy the stake. However, it looks like The Boy had a change of heart.

Check out Dame Dash talk about the Roc-A-Fella auction ending below.

Watch Dame Dash Claim Drake Put in a $6 Million Bid to Buy His Stake in Roc-A-Fella Records