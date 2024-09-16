Dame Dash Claims Drake Offered to Buy Dame’s Share of Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt Album

Dame Dash says that Drake offered to buy his share of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt album.

Dame Dash Says Drake Attempted to Purchase Jay-Z's Debut Album

On Monday (Sept. 16), Dame Dash sat down for an interview with his own America Nu Network. In the lengthy discussion, which can be seen below, Dame Dash speaks on Drake's rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. Around the 15:06 mark, Dame suggests that Drake would revive his career following the reported loss against K-Dot by rocking a chain that represents his and Jay-Z's Roc-a-Fella Records label. Dame had previously announced he'd be gifting a Roc-A-Fella chain to the person who bids over $10 million on his share of the label, which would include the rights to Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt.

The New York record executive then revealed Drizzy messaged him to potentially buy his share, but that it never happened.

"You know Drake hollered at me through DM and made an offer, and I'm not quite sure what happened, but I thought that he had got with Jay or something," Dame stated. "But I don't know. It would be a good time to close. But if you got it. I wouldn't do it if you didn't get it. But you know if you want to own Reasonable Doubt. If you want to own a third of it, you have to say that at the board meetings for at least the next seven years and make money off of it."

The news about Drake's proposal comes after Dash announced on Instagram on July 19 he was forced to sell his share of Roc-A-Fella Records, which includes Jay-Z's 1996 seminal debut. In the comment section, Lupe Fiasco had suggested that Drake buy a significant share of the influential LP.

"@champagnepapi will keep it safe for generations to come," Lupe wrote in a since-deleted comment, which can be viewed below. "This is grail and influenced an innumerable amount of rappers to see it peddle such a lack of grace genuinely hurts my feelings a little bit."

Dame Dash Forced to Sell Share of Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt Album

According to court documents obtained by XXL back in February of 2024, a judge ordered Dame Dash to sell his stake in Roc-a-Fella Records. The move was meant to settle a judgment pertaining to a lawsuit Dame lost against filmmaker Josh Webber. In January 2019, Webber filed a defamation and copyright infringement lawsuit against Dame, ignited by a dispute over the 2019 movie Dear Frank which Webber claimed Dame was fired from.

In September 2022, a judge sided with Webber and demanded that Dame pay $705,400 plus $117,884.71 in legal fees. Dame did not pay, which led to Webber asking the judge to confiscate Dame's assets to pay off the debt. However, to add salt to the wound, the auction was delayed at the last minute until Sept. 21 due to Dame owing nearly $10 million in other outstanding debts. Regardless of who buys the album at the forthcoming auction, Reasonable Doubt will still come under Jay-Z's full ownership in 2031.

See Dame Dash explain why Drake messaged him below.

Watch Dame Dash Claim That Drake Offered to Buy Dame's Share

See Lupe Fiasco Suggest Drake to Buy Dame's Share

