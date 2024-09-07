Dame Dash Shows All His Missing Teeth After Grills Fall Out of His Mouth

Dame Dash recently showed all of his missing teeth after his grills fell out of his mouth while he was on Instagram Live.

Dame Dash Reveals Missing Teeth After Grills Mishap

Dame Dash decided to poke fun at himself after his grills came flying out of his mouth while he was on Instagram Live earlier this week. On Friday (Sept. 6), the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder appeared on his @duskopoppington Instagram account to explain his grills mishap.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Dame explained that it wasn't dentures that fell out of his mouth but instead his diamond grills.

"First of all, s**t is not dentures. These are my grills," he explained, as he flashed them to the camera. "What happened was I have to go get implants put in 'cause I have implants. And I got them 20 years ago, and every 20 years, you gotta switch them out. So I have to do surgery—pause—oral."

Dame then popped out the grill to show he had missing teeth.

"So that's what happened," he added. "I thought it was hilarious."

Dame would later joked with filmmaker Bryan Barber, who joined him on his IG Live, that sometimes you gotta pop out and show ni**as, an obvious reference to Kendrick Lamar's quotable bars on his ubiquitous Drake diss track, "Not Like Us."

Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent to a "CEO War," His Grills Fall Out

On Wednesday (Sept. 4), Dame hopped on Instagram Live to challenge 50 Cent to a "CEO War" after he criticized Dame for being broke during an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

In the video, which can be viewed below, Dame wanted to see if 50 can put his money where his mouth is and compare his streaming service, America Nu network, to 50 Cent's Action network.

"I wanna see how real it is," he said. "I wanna see your television network. I wanna see you direct a movie. I wanna see your clothing line. I wanna see if you the real deal."

At one point, Dame takes a sip of his drink when suddenly his diamond grills popped out of his mouth. In response, he quickly turned the camera away from himself, handing it off to another person while he addressed his grills mishap.

"My diamond grills popped out because that's what happens when you're broke," Dame wrote in the caption for the clip.

Check out Dame Dash explaininig why his diamond grills fell out of his mouth while on Instagram Live below.

Watch Dame Dash Reveal His Missing Teeth After His Grills Mishap on Instagram Live