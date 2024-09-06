50 Cent clowns Dame Dash after Dame's grill flies out of his mouth while continuing to challenge Fif in a new post on social media.

On Friday (Sept. 6), 50 Cent hit up Instagram for the latest installment in his recent trolling session aimed at Dame Dash. The G-Unit mogul appears to be quite amused by the fact that while Dame was explaining his rationale behind challenging 50 to a "CEO war" on Instagram Live, his diamond grill popped out and hit the floor for all to see.

"Wow ya man teeth fell out his mouth LOL," 50 Cent captioned the video below. "What a week, all roads lead to Shreveport let's work. LMAO."

Dame Dash's dental difficulties went down while he was in the middle of discussing a recent challenge he made to 50 Cent. After Fif pointed out Dame's current financial woes during an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game earlier this week, the former Roc-A-Fella Records boss became determined to pit his television network up against 50's. Just before his grill became a projectile, Dash explained that he challenged 50 Cent to a "CEO war" because he respects Fif's accomplishments in the business world. Dame also admitted that he would be open to a collab with 50 in the future.

"Yeah, I would get with homie," Dame Dash explains in the video below. "If he want to work, we could work. I'm never mad at Generals linking up."

Leading up to the moment in which his iced-out teeth went airborne, Dame offered 50 some words of respect but, at the same time, explained that the challenge remains. "I wouldn't even have acknowledged him if I didn't think he was worthy of being an opponent. A lot of ni**as talk shit, I don't acknowledge them, but 50? Oh, yeah, let's go. I want to know how real it is. I want to see your television network, I want to see you direct a movie, I want to see your clothing line. I want to see if you the real deal," Dash says.

Dame also acknowledged the mouth mishap via his own Instagram account. He posted a short clip of the incident on Friday along with the caption, "My diamond grills popped out because that's what happens when you're broke."

50 Cent Also Addresses Recent Disses From Desiigner and Hurricane Chris

Dash wasn't the only one 50 Cent clowned in his all-encompassing trolling session. While casually reading his soon-to-be-released fiction novel The Accomplice, 50 reacts to recent spats with both Desiigner and Hurricane Chris.

After hearing Desiigner diss him during a recent freestyle over the fact that 50 Cent said he refused to sign the rapper at the beginning of his career, Fif referred to the diss as "trash." As for Hurricane Chris, 50 Cent simply brushed him off while showing clips of Chris explaining that he was upset by not being included in 50's Humor & Harmony Weekend in Shreveport, La. last month.

In the posts below, check out 50 Cent clowning Dame Dash, Desiigner and Hurricane Chris. See Dame Dash's response to his grill falling out as well.

