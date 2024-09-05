Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent to ‘CEO War’ for Saying Dame Has No Money

Dame Dash challenges 50 Cent to a "CEO war" after 50 calls out Dame for having no money.

Dame Dash Challenges 50 Cent

On Wednesday (Sep. 4), Dame hopped on Instagram to issue a challenge to 50 Cent, who recently criticized Dame for being broke in an interview with Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. In a video, Dame said both he and Fif were too old and successful to trade diss tracks, so instead, challenged the rapper to showdown between their respective television networks: 50 Cent's 50 Cent Action and Dame Dash's America Nu.

"So, somebody definitely sent me that cute sh*t 50 said about me not having no money," Dame said. "Because of that, I feel like now me and 50 should have a battle. No gangster sh*t, I'm 53 years old, that would be wack and corny for the culture, but he’s in the television network business now. So if I was a rapper I'd be like, 'Alright, I'm gonna make a diss record, you gonna make a diss record,' nah let's not do that. Let’s do a CEO war."

Dame continued on by saying this should be easy for 50 to handle. "You drop your television network today, you should be able to do that because you have power, you have the resources and you know, you’re getting money. And because I'm 'broke,' this should be easy work," he added.

The former Roc-A-Fella Records leader also challenged 50 to drop an original movie on his network to face off against Dame's own America Nu film, The Prince of Detroit. The fans would then decide which film, and ultimately which network, is superior.

"You should have it on deck," Dame continued. "You're a CEO, you should be prepared for this. But I guarantee you you’re not...I need you to show up for this battle, 50."

The Harlem-bred CEO then antagonized 50 Cent even further, urging him to purchase his one-third ownership stake of Roc-A-Fella Records when the federal government puts it up for auction at the end of September.

"50 was popping it, through what I heard, that he had that $12 million to buy Roc-A-Fella and beat Jay‘s boss. But where you at?” Dame concluded. “It’s still for sale, the prices are up. But they pushed the auction back."

50 Cent Criticizes Dame Dash

Dame's retaliation comes after 50 Cent sat down for an interview with Gillie Da Kid and Wallo on Million Dollaz Worth of Game on Sunday. The G-Unit leader reflected on his career, discussed future aspirations, and also took a minute to reminisce on the juggernaut record deal he signed with Interscope, Aftermath and Shady Records back in 2002. 50 noted that while he got $1 million right out the gate, the only person who told him that wasn't a large sum of cash was Dame.

"The only person that pointed out $1 million was no money was Damon Dash and he has no money now," 50 said. "I only felt that because he said, that ain’t no money. After you get a watch, a chain, you look out for the homies and you do this, that it’s nothing. And I was like, 'Ni**a, I’m from 134th Street. $1 million is a lot of money.' I think I hit the lotto! How you gonna say it’s no money? I just never forgot that because of how it felt."

The federal government will soon forcibly auction off Dame's one-third ownership share in Roc-A-Fella Records. However, to add salt to the wound, the auction was delayed at the last minute until September due to Dame owing nearly $10 million in other outstanding debts.

Check out Dame's response to 50 Cent below.

Watch Dame Dash Challenge 50 Cent to 'CEO War'