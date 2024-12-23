Dame Dash Reveals the Nail in the Coffin in His Relationship With Jay-Z

Dame Dash comes clean (pause) about what was the final straw in his relationship with Jay-Z.

Dame Dash Reveals Main Reason He Has Beef With Jay-Z

On Sunday (Dec. 22), YouTube channel The Art of Dialogue premiered the latest segment of their interview with Roc-A-Fella Records cofounder Dame Dash. During the one-on-one interview, Dame talked about his soured relationship with Hov. Dame claims his rift with Jigga became untenable when Jay-Z started working with R. Kelly on 2002's Best of Both Worlds and 2004's Unfinished Business.

“The fact that Jay was f**king with him is what used to blow my mind more than anything," Dame says at the 3:05 timestamp of the video below. "I don’t know why he wants to f**k with this guy so much. Like why? I’ve just never understood it."

At the time of the albums' releases, Kelly was in the middle of a sex crime scandal and had previously been confirmed to have married Aaliyah when she was 15 in 1994. Dame was dating Aaliyah at the time Jay and Kelly were working on the first album.

"Everybody knew R. Kelly married Aaliyah at 15," Dame continues. "Everybody knew that. So was the conversation had like, ‘Yo, how you gonna go and do something with this dude?’ Hell yeah, that conversation was had...[Jay-Z] was like, ‘Yo, I ain’t have nothing to do with that.’ What I would love is for someone to ask him, 'Why would you still do a project with that man knowing that he raped Aaliyah?'"

"There’s a lot of other sh*t but that alone was the nail in the coffin for me," Dame adds, insisting that Jay was in love with Aaliyah before he got with her. "I was outta there, I was gone. I knew that sh*t was gonna blow up. I wanted no parts of that sh*t. So I was done with him for that."

Back in October, Dame opened up about why he appeared in Jay-Z and R. Kelly's "Fiesta (Remix)" video despite not rocking with Kelly.

Check out Dame Dash on The Art of Dialogue below.

Watch Dame Dash Talk About What Sparked the Downfall of His Relationship With Jay-Z