Dame Dash Calls Out Diddy for ‘Disturbing’ Sex Crimes Allegations

Dame Dash calls the sex crimes allegations against Diddy disturbing.

Dame Dash Speaks on Diddy's Charges

On Monday (Sept. 30), TMZ caught up with Dame in New York City and asked him to address Diddy being arrested and indicted earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution.

"It's disturbing," Dame says in the video below. "I've known him for a while. So, these were things I didn't know. Now, I know."

Dame is then asked if he had any prior knowledge to Diddy's alleged ill deeds.

"Come on man, you know me better than that," he adds. "You see where I be at."

Dame isn't the only member of the hip-hop community to weigh in on the Diddy scandal. 50 Cent, Boosie and others have also given their thoughts on the topic.

Diddy's Scandal Dominates Headlines

The once-beloved Bad Boy Entertainment founder has found himself in a serious legal battle, with the federal government accusing Puff of using his power to systematically physically and sexually abuse women, while also forcing victims to participate in drug-fueled sex marathons known as freak offs.

He has pleaded not guilty and has been denied pretrial release. That does not include 11 civil lawsuits he is currently facing along with the possibility of dozens more.

Check out Dame Dash weighing in on the Diddy scandal below.

Watch Dame Dash Call the Allegations Against Diddy Disturbing