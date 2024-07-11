Desiigner Insists He Was Having an Out-of-Body Experience When He Exposed Himself on Plane

Desiigner is finally opening up about the incident last year where he was charged for pleasuring himself on an international flight, calling it an out-of-body experience.

Designer Talks Indecent Exposure Incident

On Wednesday (July 10), the No Jumper podcast debuted a new episode featuring the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper where he talked about working on his mental health in the last year. During the episode, which can be seen below, Desiigner opened up about his headline-making April of 2023 incident where he was charged for pleasuring himself on a plane.

"I didn't know what I was doing. I was fully tweaked out of my mind," Desiigner revealed at the 42:55 mark of the interview. "I was vegan, I didn't have enough sugars and stuff like that. I was kinda out of my body. It was a OB experience. It really wasn't who my character was. I was on medication. I took medication on the plane and just went to sleep."

In the aftermath of the situation, Desiigner says he worried about his repuation being tarnished.

"I hope nobody thinks I'm a pervert or anything," he recalled thinking. "That's not what I'm all about."

Desiigner Gets Obscene on Plane

Desiigner was the subject of one of the strangest hip-hop headlines of 2023 when he was detained and later charged with indecent exposure following a Delta flight from Asia to Minneapolis. According to witnesses, the "Panda" rapper was in first class pleasuring himself with his penis fully exposed. He was told to stop multiple times and eventually relocated to the back of the plane where he was monitored by two people he was with. Desiigner reportedly dropped a jar of Vaseline as he was changing seats. When the flight landed, he was questioned by police but was released.

The rapper was officially charged a few days later, but not before releasing a statement saying he would be entering a mental health facility.

"For the past few months I have not been OK. And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on," he wrote in a testimonial released on his Instagram Story. "While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted [into] a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

He continued, "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help."

Last September, Desiigner pleaded guilty to a charge of obscenely and indecently exposing genitalia in a public place and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Check out Desiigner speaking on his indecent exposure incident below.

Watch Desiigner on No Jumper