Desiigner Will Not Have to Register as Sex Offender Unless State Requires

Contrary to previous reports, Desiigner will not have to register as sex offender unless it requires him to do so.

Desiigner's Attorney Explains Rapper's Sentence in Indecent Exposure Case

According to a report via People, published on Saturday (Sept. 16), Desiigner will not have to register as a sex offender unless the state requires him to do so. Last week, the Brooklyn rapper was sentenced for exposing himself and masturbating during a flight in April of 2023. According to court documents, as part of his sentence, Desiigner, born Sidney Royel Selby III, was ordered to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act in the state that he resides in (which is California).

This led many in the media to report that the "Panda" rapper must register as a sex offender. However, Desiigner's attorney, Ryan Garry, told People, that is not correct.

"Regarding the issue of Mr. Selby registering as a sex offender, many news outlets have incorrectly stated that he is required to register as an absolute condition of his probation. They are wrong," he told the publication.

"Since this was a federal misdemeanor, the sentencing judgement states that if the State of California or some other government entity requires that Mr. Selby must register as a sex offender, then he must," he continued.

"However, the parties in this case have come to the legal conclusion, after significant research and consultation with lawyers in California, that this misdemeanor conviction is not one that will cause Mr. Selby to have to register as a sex offender," he added. "If some government agency in California disagrees with our analysis, then we will address the matter at that point in time."

Desiigner Gets Sentenced in His Indecent Exposure Case

According to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 14), Desiigner pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Sept. 12) for a charge of obscenely and indecently exposed genitalia in a public place. He was sentenced to two years probation and must continue to participate in a psychiatric evaluation and routine drug testing. Additionally, the embattled rapper is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must perform 120 hours of community service. He also must pay a $5,000 fine.

On April 24, Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure aboard an aircraft after he was caught in first-class with his penis fully exposed while pleasuring himself in full view of flight attendants during a Delta flight from Tokyo to the Minneapolis.

Following the incident, Desiigner released a statement that he would be getting professional help for his mental health.

