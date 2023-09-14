Desiigner Must Register as Sex Offender in Indecent Exposure Case

Desiigner has been sentenced in his indecent exposure case. Among his conditions, the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper must register as a sex offender.

Desiigner Gets Sentenced in His Indecent Exposure Case

According to documents obtained by XXL on Thursday (Sept. 14), Desiigner was ordered to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Sept. 12) for a charge of obscenely and indecently exposed genitalia in a public place. This in addition to other conditions of two years probation and participating in a psychiatric evaluation and drug testing. The rapper is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms and must perform 120 hours of community service. He also must pay a $5,000 fine.

What Is Desiigner's Indecent Exposure Case About?

As previously reported, on April 24, Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure aboard an aircraft after he was caught in first-class with his penis fully exposed while pleasuring himself in full view of flight attendants during a Delta flight from Tokyo to the Minneapolis.

The 26-year-old rapper was asked to stop multiple times but continued to act erratically on the flight. He was eventually moved to the back of the plane and monitored by two people. While changing seats, he reportedly dropped a jar of Vaseline. After landing in Minneapolis, Desiigner was questioned by police but released.

Following the incident, Desiigner put out a statement that he would be getting professional help for his mental health.

