Desiigner Violates Pretrial Conditions After Charges of Pleasuring Himself on Plane

Desiigner allegedly violated his pretrial release conditions after being charged with pleasuring himself on a plane.

Desiigner Accused of Smoking Weed and More in Violation of Pretrial Conditions

According to court documents obtained by XXL on Friday (Aug. 11), Desiigner is being accused of various violations that pertain to his pretrial release conditions associated with the Brooklyn, N.Y. rapper having been charged for allegedly pleasuring himself on an airplane back in April of this year.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), Desiigner's probation officer assigned to the indecent exposure case, Katherine Lovisolo, filed a petition for action with the United States District Court in Minnesota requesting that a court summons be issued so that Desiigner can show cause for remaining a free man ahead of his upcoming trial.

According to Lovisolo, on July 11, Desiigner admitted to using marijuana, said he had not yet attended any therapy or counseling sessions and failed to show up to a required drug screening, all of which are violations of the special conditions associated with the "Panda" rapper staying out of jail at the moment.

What Happens to Desiigner If He Actually Did Violate His Pretrial Conditions?

While there has been no official ruling from Minnesota's U.S. District Court as of yet, Desiigner could find himself in jail pending the indecent exposure trial should a judge decide it's necessary if the New York rhymer can't provide sufficient cause for his pretrial release to remain intact.

Why Is Desiigner Being Charged With Indecent Exposure?

Desiigner's current legal issues stem from an in-flight incident back in April as he was returning to the United States from Asia. While sitting in first class on a Delta flight, Desiigner was accused of pleasuring himself in full view of the flight attendants on the aircraft. When the flight landed in Minneapolis, Minn., the "Timmy Turner" spitter was questioned by police and released before being slapped with charges a week later.

Desiigner Says He's Battling Mental Health Issues

Just prior to being officially charged in the indecent exposure incident, Desiigner issued a statement regarding the situation. He explained that he was in poor mental health and was seeking professional help.

"For the past few months I have not been OK," Desiigner wrote on his Instagram Story. "And I have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on. While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted [into] a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home."

Desiigner continued: "I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the States, and am admitting myself in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If [you’re] not feeling like yourself please get help."

Read More: Desiigner Entering Mental Health Facility After Reportedly Exposing Himself on Plane

XXL has reached out to Desiigner's team for an official statement on the matter.