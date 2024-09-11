50 Cent clowns Hurricane Chris for mispronouncing the word "educational" in a recent interview on VladTV.

50 Cent Clowns Hurricane Chris

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to troll Hurricane Chris for mispronouncing the word "educational" in a recent interview with VladTV. 50's clowning came after Chris claimed he was a superior rapper to 50.

"Louisiana got the fourth worst edunacational system in America," Chris said in the clip shared by 50. "Fourth worst out of all 50 states."

50 Cent captioned the clip, "[raised eyebrow emoji] this is what happens when the edunacational system fails you [shrug emoji] IN THE 50 states of America. LOL."

Chris didn't appreciate 50 Cent’s clowning post and struck back in the comments section: "I corrected it yu looping the video with them good editors." He added he was, "talking too damn fast."

The rapper continued to taunt 50, posting a video of 50 Cent saying, "6ix9ine’s not from the street. I liked him because… like I liked Soulja Boy—when he came, I looked and I was like, 'He’s 16 years old."

"I write 16s u like 16s," Chris captioned the post.

The Shreveport, La. rapper then posted another clip from the VladTV interview in which he continued to talk about the educational system in Louisiana.

"A fake person will always try their best to make light of a real situation Louisiana has a very challenged educational system and I want to bring awareness and help our youth some people actual think it’s a joke but true colors will show," Chris captioned the clip.

Hurricane Chris and 50 Cent Start Feuding

Hurricane Chris and 50 Cent started beefing in August when the former took issue with the G-Unit mogul hosting his Humor & Harmony Weekend in his Shreveport hometown. Hurricane Chris wrongly accused 50 of not booking any Louisiana acts on his roster for the weekend. He also accused 50 Cent of spending $500,000 to hire local police as security at his inaugural festival.

"That f**king money could have went to anything to help the muthaf**kin youth. We don't need more money invested into the police, ni**a."

50 responded on Instagram almost immediately. "Hurricane Flex boy ya sh*t is wack, the f**k you think you @FredoBang [raised eyebrow emoji] ya sh*t gets no play in my ride. LOL," he wrote.

Hurricane Chris then invited 50 to sit down for a conversation and hash things out, but considering 50's recent post it doesn't seem he's interested.

