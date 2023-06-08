Kanye West’s Documentary for Donda Leaks Online

A five-minute clip of Kanye West's documentary for Donda has been anonymously leaked online.

On Wednesday (June 7) a YouTube channel named BRND uploaded footage from the Donda documentary and it immediately made its rounds across the interwebs. This particular part of the documentary gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at Kanye West's creative process for Donda. The album, which was scrapped three times, officially dropped on Aug. 29, 2021.

What Should We Expect From Kanye West's Donda Documentary?

In the footage, Ye visits his childhood home in Chicago and links up with Pusha T, Playboi Carti, Fivio Foreign, Rick Rubin and Mike Dean, creating hit after hit. Similarly, fans noted a snippet of the Playboi Carti-assisted record "Junya" can be heard in Ye's creative sessions.

In another scene, the rapper can be heard threatening to take anybody who doesn't attend his listening party off the album.

"Everybody that's not here, I'm taking their verses off. Kanye said. "I'm taking Jay-Z verse, I'm taking — if there's anybody not here on the porch with me, they're not on this version."

Viewers at home will also get to see Kanye's living conditions while recording Donda. West stayed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a few weeks in one of their locker rooms.

What Artists Were Removed From Kanye West's Donda Album?

Before the Donda album was in its final stages, Kanye West had enlisted Kid Cudi to collaborate on a few songs. However, Kid Cudi's verse was removed after the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker exchanged some heated words with the "Porsche Topless" rapper on Feb. 12, 2022. Chris Brown's verse also got the boot when it was time for Donda to be finalized. The R&B singer called West "a whole h*e" and added that the Yeezy creator was "tweakin." It's unclear exactly why Chris Brown's vocals didn't make it to Donda's tracklist. Ye also removed a Soulja Boy verse, which led to beef with Big Draco.

