Kanye West Resurfaces, Confronts Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Reported Wife

Kanye West has resurfaced in a new video confronting a paparazzo who continued to film Ye and his reported wife after the rapper continuously asked him to stop.

Kanye West has been keeping a low profile in recent weeks, amid rumors that he got married to Yeezy designer Bianca Censori earlier this month. On Monday (Jan. 23), Ye resurfaced and was captured on video by a paparazzo as Ye and Censori were attempting to get into their car after leaving a tanning salon in West Hollywood, Calif. In the clip, Ye quickly becomes perturbed after realizing he is being filmed.

"Stop. Just stop, bro," Kanye West warns. "It's antagonistic. You got the shot. It's like, you don't even know. You just jump up on people like this."

"Do you know the first time I took medication, where I was?" Kanye continues. "’Cause I got mad a paparazzi. Do you know what paparazzi was? The same ones that shot Brittney. My dad did photography for newspapers. It has to be some kind of balance, some kind of conversation. I can't live in California and my life like I'm some kind of caged animal."

The photographer profusely apologizes, but Kanye isn't done speaking his peace.

"The media doesn't have a right to just, boom, pop up," he adds. "We ain't have no idea. Then I have no say so in the shot. It's not just that. It's the entire media. Y'all find out where we are at. Y'all take this photo. What percentage of the money do we get off these photos?"

When the pap notifies Kanye it is not unlawful in California for him to take pictures of Kanye in a public place, Ye reacts by asking the man how he would feel if the rapper took his camera, leading to a tense moment where the photographer is clearly shook.

"Let people know. Let all the paparazzi know. It's up," Kanye concludes before returning to his car.

After a wild fourth quarter of 2022, Ye reportedly kicked off the new year by wedding Bianca Censori in a private ceremony in Utah. Other than that, Kanye has been staying out of the public eye. So much so that his attorneys are reportedly unable to get in contact with him.

See Video of Kanye West Confronting a Paparazzo for Filming Him and His Wife Below