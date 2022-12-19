Pusha T Says He’s No Longer President of G.O.O.D. Music, Distances Himself From Kanye West

Pusha T is no longer affiliated with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label in any way.

Today (Dec. 19), Push revealed in an exclusive cover story interview with XXL that not only is he no longer president of Ye's record company, but he's not associated with the label at all.

The It's Almost Dry rapper added that he still remains at Def Jam in a 50/50 deal when it comes to his solo music and label, Heir Wave Music Group.

Elsewhere in the interview, Push distanced himself from Kanye in response to Ye's recent antisemitic controversies. "He’s not speaking to me now," Push began. "If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.

Are you still currently the president of Kanye’s G.O.O.D. Music?

No. No, I’m not.

It was reported that they are no longer at Def Jam Recordings.

I’m at Def Jam. I have a 50/50 venture with Def Jam. For my own music and for my label.

But you’re not tied with G.O.O.D. Music anymore in any way?

Uh uh.

You recently came out and said you were disappointed in the hate speech that was coming from G.O.O.D. Music boss, your friend and longtime collaborator, Kanye West. Have you guys spoken since then?

No.

When was the last time you both talked?

I was still on tour. I just expressed myself. I express myself to him a lot. He expressed his thoughts to me. And he got off the phone saying, “Thank you. I know you don’t agree with me, but you never kill me in the public. And some people can’t wait to do that.”

We started working together in 2010. So, my relationship with him has never been like every-

body else’s in regard to the filter. I never had a filter with him. I’ve always spoke my mind. People gotta remember, too. This isn’t new for me, when it comes to disagreeing with him politically and things like that.

Right. You were riding with Hillary Clinton when he was doing his Donald Trump thing.

Remember, I’m the one that said the MAGA hat is the new Klu Klux Klan hood while he’s making my album. He beefing with [former President Barack] Obama. I met Obama. But it’s the same thing with him and the Drake thing. I’m going through this and that, he’s doing shows [with Drake].

How does that dynamic work?

You know what I will say about that? He knows I will do everything I gotta do and wanna do.

In regard to anything that jeopardizes my look, my pride, anything. He knows that. He knows

there’s no talking me off any ledges. He just can’t do it. With him knowing that. I got too much pride to ask somebody to not move a certain way. I don’t do it. But I’m going to react as Coo Coo Cal as I fucking want to when I feel like something is not going in my favor. It is what it is, man.

You guys work together so well, musically. It must affect you to see him doing this.

Oh no, for sure, man.

Are you getting texts every time he does something?

People know that I’m a very strong individual. That’s the thing. At the end of the day, shit is being said today that’s beyond disappointing.

He was on far-right radio/podcast host Alex Jones’ InfoWars podcast in December saying some wild stuff.

It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.

Do you think it will get to a point where you say, “I have to wash my hands of this guy?”

He’s not speaking to me now. If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.