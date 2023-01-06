Is Kanye West Performing at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper’s Black Star Line Festival in Ghana?

Kanye West has been out of the public eye for the past few weeks but he may be ready to make his grand return to the stage at Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's Black Star Line Festival in Ghana.

On Thursday morning (Jan. 5), Ghanian radio host Ebenezer Donkoh shared a report he's hearing about the upcoming show on social media. According to his intel, Ye will have an unannounced set during the fest.

"I'm gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend," Donkoh tweeted.

The festival is slated to take place today (Jan. 6) in Accra, Ghana at Black Star Square. The official lineup will feature Chano, Vic, Erykah Badu, T-Pain, Sarkodie, Tobie Nwigwe, Asakaa Boys and M.anifest. Vic initially came up with the idea for the festival, with Chano jumping onboard as co-organizer.

"[Chance The Rapper] has experience producing a large-scale festival in Chicago, around his 'Coloring Book' album, so it all made sense," Mensa recently told Forbes.

"Ghana has been, from its birth, a place of collaboration and invitation to the Black American," he added. "Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King were at Kwame Nkrumah's independence speech when he led the nation to be the first sub-Saharan African country to achieve independence from the colonial powers. Maya Angelou wrote a book in Ghana, and Malcolm X spoke in Ghana in that timeframe."

The show comes on the heels of Vic announcing an initiative to bring fresh water to 200,000 Ghana residents.

Kanye West, who has turned into a pariah following months of public hate speech, hasn't performed in several months.

XXL has reached out to Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper's teams for comment.