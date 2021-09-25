Watch Kanye West Netflix Documentary Series Trailer

Netflix has released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Kanye West titled Jeen-Yuhs.

The streaming giant premiered the trailer on Saturday (Sept. 25) on YouTube. The two-minute clip shows throwback footage from 2002 that features a young Kanye West and Mos Def rapping the lyrics to what would eventually become "Two Words," off Kanye's debut album, The College Dropout.

"Two words: Chi-Town, Southside, worldwide/’Cause I rep that ’til I fuckin' die/One neck, two chains, one waist, two gats/One wall, 20 plaques, dues paid, gimme that/I am limelight, Blueprint, five mics/Go-getters rhyme like should've been signed twice," a noticeably young Kanye spits.

Kanye's frequent collaborator and G.O.O.D. Music enforcer Consequence is also in the room as well as actor Wood Harris.

According to Variety, the three-part documentary will be codirected by Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah, and will follow West's journey over the past two decades. Jeen-Yuhs will feature behind-the-scenes footage of West's glow-up from underestimated rapper to global icon. A premiere date for the documentary has not been revealed, but it is slated to debut in 2022.

The announcement of the documentary comes a month after Kanye released his 10th LP, Donda, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart before being bounced by Drake's Certified Lover Boy album the following week.

In other Kanye West-related news, the music mogul recently reportedly purchased a $57 million home in Malibu, Calif. The home is designed by famed Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Check out the trailer for the new Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs below.