Consequence Disses Drake on New Song ‘Party Time’ – Listen

Consequence is stepping up to bat for his mans Kanye West and has released a new Drake diss track called "Party Time."

The new song dropped on Saturday (Sept. 5), amid Drizzy's and ’Ye's beef, which has reached a fever pitch in the events surrounding the release of their new albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, respectively. On the track, Cons takes aim at the "Way 2 Sexy" rapper with bars like, "You been taking Ls and coming out the cage/And thought we couldn't tell you were coming after K/But it never plays to oversell yourself (Uh-uh)/But most crabs are a shell of theyself."

Later on the track, Cons pops off again. "Even the shotters in Toronto, know you tripping dread/I won't trip, but Trippie left you dripping red," he raps, referencing Trippie Redd, whose new song "Betrayal" features bars from Drake going at Kanye. "Infrareds pointed at your cranium/Baby, this ain't the date at Dodgers Stadium."

Elsewhere, he addresses Aubrey by name. "After this, I'll be the hero that everyone hate/But the 6 don't got a chance against the 7-1-8/A problem with Drake only gives me more strength/’Cause that 40 found the dope ’til it becomes a four-fifth (Bow)."

Consequence cryptically warned Drake about this shot two weeks ago, after Drizzy took aim at Kanye on Trippie Redd's "Betrayal."

"Fuck a Betrayal," the G.O.O.D. Music affiliate tweeted. "It's the Disrespect for me dawg. Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun. Respect My Team. It's Party Time."

The on-and-off, passive-aggressive Drake and Kanye West beef has only intensified since then with Kanye West leaking Drake's address and Drake leaking a Kanye West track with André 3000. Even fans got involved.

Listen to Consequence's new Drake diss, "Party Time," below.