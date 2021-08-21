Consequence Responds to Drake’s Apparent Kanye West Diss – ‘F@*k a Betrayal’

Kanye West has backup in what appears to be his latest beef with Drake, and it comes in the form of Yeezy's friend Consequence.

Following the release of Trippie Redd's new song, "Betrayal" featuring Drake, on which Drizzy appears to take shots at Kanye, Yeezy's frequent collaborator, Consequence, is stepping up to defend his homie. On Saturday (Aug. 21), Cons reacted to the lines on Twitter.

"Fuck a Betrayal. It's the Disrespect for me dawg," he posted.

Cons seemed to be humored by Drake choosing a feature with Trippie Redd to use the opportunity to seemingly diss ’Ye. He also implied there may be retaliation.

"Wit Trippie Redd Shotgun 😂😂😂," he added. "Respect My Team. It's Party Time."

Cons' response came hours after "Betrayal" was released. On the Taz Taylor, PinkGrillz88 and Dynox-produced track, Drizzy raps, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know/Forty-five, 44 (Burned out), let it go. ’Ye ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone."

However, "You ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone" could also be the lyrics.

Many people saw the lines as a reference to Drake's friction with Kanye, who is 44 years old, and the rumor that Drake is waiting for Donda to drop to release Certified Lover Boy on the same day.

Kanye himself appeared to react to the bars by releasing a purported group text he apparently shares with Drake and several others in an Instagram post. In the screenshot, he posted a photo of the Joker from the 2019 film, Joker, as well as a threat apparently aimed at Drake.

"I live for this," the text reads. "I been fucked with by nerd ass jock nigga like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

The photo Kanye shared on his IG account looks to be Photoshopped.

Drake and Kanye's passive-aggressive beef has been going steady since 2018, as a result of Drake's tension with Kanye running mate Pusha-T, though it had roots in issues the two had years prior. It doesn't look like it will end anytime soon.