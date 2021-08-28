Drake Fans Leave Kanye West Diss Signs on Front Porch of Kanye’s Childhood Home

Fans are now getting involved in Drake and Kanye West's beef.

On Saturday (Aug. 28), photos surfaced that show Kanye West's childhood home in Chicago with signs that support Drizzy sitting on the front steps. One sign reads "CLB Coming Soon," in reference to Drake's upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. A second sign includes "Fuck Justin Laboy," a shot at the social media influencer who has been promoting ’Ye's new Donda album. A third sign reads "45 44 Burnt Out," in reference to Drake's apparent shot at Kanye on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal."

The Drake and Kanye West beef has been heating up over the last few weeks, with some hoping it will culminate with the two going head-to-head by dropping their respective albums on the same day. Drake's recent shot on the song "Betrayal" got a response from Kanye, who posted a screenshot of an apparent group text warning Drake, which included the line, "You will never recover." A couple days later, the passive aggressive beef went viral again when Kanye shared Drake's home address online.

Both rappers are preparing to drop huge albums. On Friday (Aug. 27), Drake announced the release date of his Certified Lover Boy album via ESPN as Sept. 3. Kanye has announced multiple release dates for his Donda album but failed to follow through. He has, however, reportedly collected millions of dollars by selling merch and tickets for his multiple listening events in Atlanta and Chicago. The release date listed for Donda on Apple Music is now Sept. 5. According to Kanye's manager, the album has been delivered to DSPs. However, the album was reportedly previously sent to DSPs and later pulled by the Chicago rapper.