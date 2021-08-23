Kanye West Appears to Post Drake’s Toronto Home Address

It was all good just a week ago and now, it looks like the feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited.

At some point on Sunday (Aug. 22), Yeezy appears to have shared the address to Drizzy's home in Toronto via social media. Soon after ’Ye posted the location of the 6 God's massive abode, Kanye reportedly deleted it from his Instagram page.

Drake, on the other hand, seems to be unfazed because following his address being posted online for the world to see, he uploaded a video of himself to his IG Story, laughing while presumably cruising through his hometown in some sort of convertible.

While some people on social media were in disbelief, others spoke to the safety concern this poses for Drake.

"This man really posted drakes address," one user typed.

Another wrote, "Kanye need to chill; He just posted drakes location on Instagram. Even though I don’t think anyone would get close to drake in his place. It is still very dangerous for people to know."

Perhaps, this all stems from the shots the OVO Sound head honcho made towards Kanye on his verse for Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal," which dropped on Saturday (Aug. 21), a day after Trippie's album, Trip at Knight, arrived on streaming platforms. The track now appears on the album.

On the record, in typical Drizzy fashion, he holds no punches. "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know," he spits. "Forty-five, 44 (Burned out), let it go."

Kanye and Pusha-T, whom Drake has publicly had beef with in the past and apparently still does, are both 44 years old. The multiplatinum-selling rapper also appears to take a jab at ’Ye's longtime impending release, Donda, and the rumors that Kanye could be waiting on Drake to drop to release his own album, Certified Lover Boy.

"Ye ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone," Drizzy said in the next bar. However, "You ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone" could also be the lyrics.

For the record, Donda has endured a number of release date changes, so it's uncertain when the album will actually drop.

While it's uncertain if the conversation is legit, Kanye also appeared to respond to Drake's bars on Trippie Redd's record by sharing a screenshot of a group text he seemingly has with several others, including Drizzy. In the image, Yeezy posted a picture of the Joker character from the 2019 movie Joker, which many took as a diss towards Drake.

The text itself read: "I live for this. I been fucked with by nerd ass jock nigga like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you."

However, as previously mentioned, the validity of the text is in question as some are wondering if it was Photoshopped.

In any event, it's no secret that Kanye and Drake's beef dates back many years. The feud was probably at its worse when Pusha-T released "Story of Adidon," revealing to the world that Drake has a son—information that wasn't known by the public and details Drizzy felt Pusha received from Kanye.

Nonetheless, as fans of both Kanye and Drake patiently await new albums, lets hope things between the two rappers don't become as ruthless as it did a few years ago.

Check out some reactions to Kanye supposedly revealing Drake's address below.