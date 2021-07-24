Trippie Redd ran into some issues at the 2021 Rolling Loud Miami Festival after he hopped into the crowd during his set.

Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rolling Loud Miami Festival is back and in full swing. On Friday (July 23), things kicked off with Trippie Redd being one of the artist's performing on day one. The Ohio rapper's set almost went seriously bad when he jumped into the crowd, causing a mass frenzy from fans. It started when he directed the fans to prepare an area in front of the stage for a mosh pit.

"We bout to do this mosh pit. Open up this mosh pit or I ain't even performing this shit," Trippie ordered from the stage. "If y'all don't open this mosh pit in the middle right here, it's over with. I'm outta here. Open the mosh pit. We need that shit big."

When fans did not move at the pace of Trippie's liking, he got fed up and jumped into the crowd. At first, he's being carried by fans before being quickly pulled into the mass and chaos ensues. One still shot captured in the melee shows people grabbing at the Pegasus rapper's body, hair and possibly his expensive chain. "Let me go," Trippie can be heard yelling in one video.

Security eventually hopped into the crowd to retrieve the rapper. That task still took some time as the crowd moved slowly to clear a path so Trippie could get back on the stage.

The show continues today (July 24) with performances from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Gunna, Lil Durk, Polo G, Coi Leray, Benny The Butcher, Swae Lee, Young Dolph, Lil Keed and more.