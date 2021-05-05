Trippie Redd Names His Top Five Rappers

Every rapper has their list of favorites and Trippie Redd has shared his top five rhymers.

During an interview for XXL magazine's Spring 2021 issue, on stands now, Trippie Redd names a range of hip-hop artists from the 1990's Atlanta rap scene to SoundCloud-era rappers that have attributed to the artist Trippie is today.

"Aight, [Lil] Wayne, Drake... I’ma just say everything I really listen to," Trippie says. "Like, the most music I’ve ever listened to from an artist... These gotta be my favorites because I clearly listen to them more than everybody else. So, Wayne, Drake, I gotta put André [3000] in there. [Lil] Uzi [Vert] and [Playboi] Carti. I listen to they shit a lot."

The rhymer, who just announced his new song "Miss The Rage," out this Friday (May 7), continues, explaining both Uzi and Carti's impact on him.

"Listening to Uzi’s shit back in 2015-16, that shit was different," Trippie tells. "And Carti, at that time. They was on some other shit for the young niggas. They did some crazy shit for us. They really opened doors for us to do a lot of shit that we do.You know, the niggas from the SoundCloud era might not say it too much, but definitely, they some of the G.O.A.T.s from our era."

The former 2018 XXL Freshman adds that he has these top picks of rappers that influence him because these artists openly embrace change and go against the grain.

"They made change OK," the "Excitement" rapper explains. "Change is OK in every aspect because of them artists. Wayne kicked if off with the face tatts and the grills. Them niggas kicked down the door on some whole other shit. Just being completely different. Just like André 3000 was weird. He was different, too. He’s a great guy, though. Wayne, too."

And as for Trippie Redd's three favorite albums? Two projects from Weezy F. Baby and one by the late XXXTentacion.

"People gonna hate me, but... [Tha] Carter III and [Tha] Carter IV. Carter IV crazy," he shares. "And, when you run Carter III then run Carter IV, you like, What the fuck?! Crazy, I can’t live without those two albums. And, I’m not gonna lie... ? [album], the shit that X did. That’s one of my favorite projects hands down because of the versatility and how he just masters doing everything on the scoreboard."

Trippie's recent conversation with XXL comes a few months after the eclectic rapper got into his rock music bag and dropped his 14-track Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker) album with Blink-182's drummer Travis Barker. The long-awaited album arrived on Feb. 19. It's also the follow-up to Trippie Redd's 2020 effort, Pegasus.

Check out more from XXL’s Spring 2021 issue including Cardi B's cover story, how rappers are legally making money from the cannabis boom and the social justice that comes with it, Snowfall's Damson Idris on how hip-hop impacted his life, A$AP Ferg reflects on the making of his Always Strive and Prosper album, Shelley F.K.A. DRAM talks about his comeback, Waka Flocka Flame checks in with us and gives an update on his Flockaveli 2 album in What's Happenin' and more.

See Photos From Trippie Redd's XXL Magazine Spring 2021 Issue Interview