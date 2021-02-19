Trippie Redd Drops Neon Shark vs. Pegasus Deluxe Album Presented by Travis Barker – Listen

Trippie Redd taps into his rock inspiration for the third deluxe version of his Pegasus album after collaborating with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

On Friday (Feb. 19), Trippie Red released Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker), which finds Barker serving as executive producer. The new album features 14 additional tracks including "Dead Desert" with Scarlxrd and Zillakami. Machine Gun Kelly, Blackbear and Chino Moreno also appear on the record.

Though it's not the first time Trippie's used rock music to his advantage, Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker) features the 21-year-old rhymer taking his love for rock ’n' roll to the next level. The rapper has three studio albums that have embraced rock sounds. The 2018 XXL freshman is known for his emo-rap style that combines the best parts of hip-hop and rock ’n' roll.

This project comes four months after Trippie released Pegasus, which contained a robust 26 tracks with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Future, Young Thug, Chris Brown, Swae Lee, Rich The Kid and others. Trippie added more tracks with the Expanded Edition and the Spooky Sounds Edition. That LP was a follow-up to the 2019 ! album, inspired by former collaborator XXXTentacion's ? LP.

Listen to Trippie Redd's Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker) album below.

Trippie Redd's Neon Shark vs. Pegasus (Deluxe - Presented by Travis Barker) Tracklist

1. "Pill Breaker" featuring Blackbear and Machine Gun Kelly

2. "Without You"

3. "Swimming"

4. "Female Shark"

5. "Geronimo" featuring Chino Moreno

6. "Sea World"

7. "Red Sky" featuring Machine Gun Kelly

8. "Megladon"

9. "Save Yourself"

10. "Dreamer"

11. "It's Coming"

12. "Leaders"

13. "Frozen Ocean"

14. "Dead Desert" featuring Scarlrxd and Zillakami