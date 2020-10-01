Trippie Redd has been teasing the release of his Pegasus album over the last few months, and it looks like he could've possibly shared the album cover artwork for the project last night. However, fans weren't exactly fond of the LP's potential cover image.

On Wednesday (Sept. 30), a Reddit user named SigmarBergmann shared an inactive Instagram link, claiming that Trippie announced that Pegasus will be arriving this month. Prior to this Reddit post, Trippie has said that the album will arrive this month. While the artwork can no longer be seen on the Ohio native's Instagram page because it appears he has deleted it, the images have been floating around on social media.

The cover art in question shows Trippie floating with his arms extended, wearing only flesh-colored underwear as he poses in front of the mythical winged horse Pegasus. In the second image, the "Love Scars" rhymer is shirtless while riding Pegasus across a galactic background with a red moon above him. It's worth noting that Trippie did a fan cover art challenge for Pegasus back in May, so these might not be the confirmed final artwork for the album.

Trippie supporters had a lot to say about the unconfirmed artwork on Twitter.

"This better not be the cover for Pegasus by Trippie Redd 💀💀💀," one person tweeted.

Another critic on Twitter wrote, "this gotta be one of the worst covers i’ve ever seen💀💀 wtf was Trippie thinking."

Fans on Reddit shared their opinions on the potential artwork as well.

"I didn't think the Lil Xan album cover could be topped but Jesus I love you Trippie and the album is pretty good but fuck is this," one person wrote.

"This is definitely the worst album cover of all time," another critic wrote.

Trippie hasn't confirmed the release date for the official album nor the artwork yet. He did, however, tells fans on Sept. 24 that the wait for the album is almost over.

Last month, Trippie released the first single for the album, "I Got You" featuring Busta Rhymes, which pays homage to Busta's 2002 hit "I Know What You Want" featuring Mariah Carey.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Trippie Redd for a comment.

