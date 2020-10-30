Trippie Redd, Busta Rhymes, King Von and More: New Projects This Week

Friday has arrived and some of the game's favorite rappers have new music in store for hip-hop heads. There's a former 2018 XXL Freshman with a highly anticipated effort, a rap vet with a follow-up album that fans have been waiting on for years, a hip-hop newcomer dropping his debut project and much more. Keep reading to find some of the latest albums, mixtapes, projects and EPs below.

About a year ago, Trippie Redd released his A Letter to You 4, which went on to become his first No. 1-selling Billboard 200 chart album. Now, he's delivering his highly anticipated Pegasus album, which he's been teasing for months. Prior to the effort's arrival, images of what appeared to be Trippie's cover artwork for the LP began circulating online and fans weren't particularly fond of it. The cover, which Trippie also shared on his Instagram but later deleted, showed him floating with his arms extended, wearing only flesh-colored underwear as he posed in front of the mythical winged horse Pegasus. Ultimately, the backlash didn't sway Trip from changing the artwork. Weeks later, the Ohio rhymer released the Outtatown-produced track "Sleepy Hollow." He also dropped off his interpolation of Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey's "I Know What You Want," which he titled "I Got You." Both tracks and more can be heard on his full-length, 26-song album.

Busta Rhymes' last album, Year of the Dragon, came out back in 2012. So, he's been away from the music scene for quite some time. However, he's back with his new LP, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, which is the follow-up to his 1998 offering, E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front. On the new 22-track album, the Brooklyn-bred veteran rhymer comes with the heat, stellar rhymes and lightning-fast delivery. One of the most anticipated tracks on the new LP is the Kendrick Lamar-assisted "Look Over Your Shoulder," which samples the Jackson 5's "I'll Be There." Other special appearances can be found on the album like Rick Ross ("Master Fard Muhammad"), Anderson .Paak ("YUUUU"), Rapsody ("Best I Can"), Mary J. Blige ("You Will Never Find Another Me") and more.

As far as newcomers go, Chicago's King Von drops his debut album, Welcome to O'Block. Named after the housing projects he grew up in in the Chi, Von's LP captures his true storytelling ability. The 16-track effort features 2020 XXL Freshmen Polo G and Fivio Foreign along with Dreezy and Moneybagg Yo. His Only The Family Records (OTF) label head Lil Durk drops bars on two tracks—"Back Again" and "All These Niggas"—as well. There's quite a bit in store on the album, which arrives after his 2020 offering, LeVon James, and Grandson, Vol. 1 in 2019.

Listen to those albums as well as more from Common, Madeintyo, $not, Eric Bellinger and more below.